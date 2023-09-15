Ranches: FG To Acquire Land For Herders As Tinubu Sees Economic Gains In Grazing

223 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has announced that the Federal Government will acquire lands for ranches to stem the persistent conflicts between farmers and Fulani herdsmen while generating revenue.

The crisis between the herdsmen and farmers has lingered for over 24 years and has led to the loss of lives and properties.

During a meeting on Thursday with former Kano State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, the President announced that the government will cover the cost of acquiring land for herders.

This new development led to the establishment of a Presidential Committee to address the herders and farmers clashes, create employment, and bolster the livestock and dairy industries in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu explained that the Committee is expected to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to propose recommendations that will promote peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers, ensure the security and economic well-being of all Nigerians.

“Out of every tragedy, if you are careful, you will see an opportunity. We have faced this conflict for some time. We know it is a homegrown problem. It is very hard for people to stay away from their traditional, old ways.

“I tried in 2018 to bring about a solution to this problem, but it proved elusive. But I’ve been told not to ever give up, and today I believe the solution is here,” the President stated, referring to the committee report, which contains several recommendations.

“It is not the fault of herders and farmers that this crisis has persisted. It is the fault of the leadership who failed to find immediate solutions to solve their problems. Leadership is about thinking and doing.

“The Federal Government is fully prepared to cover the cost of acquiring the land. These opportunities will provide gainful employment for our veterinary doctors while opening doors for the private sector as the provision of new educational opportunities for herders’ and their children emerge. Medical facilities will be established. This is a life-changing opportunity that we have” the president said.

Speaking further on the importance of seizing the opportunity to generate revenue, Tinubu said, “Imagine us producing enough milk for our school children. Imagine us becoming net exporters of cheese and yoghurt. Imagine us producing the skin massively with a major Nigerian leather industry. Imagine us providing cold storage facilities and employment across the nation. These things are possible in front of us.”

Commending the president’s decision, Ganduje said, “Mr. President, I am convinced that the report submitted here today has the antidote to the problems of the livestock industry. It addresses the key reforms and presents various development options required for the sustainable development of the sector.

“The implementation of the proposals will enhance productivity, improve livelihoods, promote environmental conservation, address substantial causes of conflicts between farmers and pastoralists, and help in reducing the cost of importation for animal products like milk and beef.”