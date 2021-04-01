‘Blasphemy’: Irate Youths Overpower Police, Stone Man To Death In Bauchi

47 SHARES Share Tweet

A water vendor, Talle Mai Ruwa of Sade village in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauch State has reportedly been stoned to death by irate youths for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Ruwa reportedly insulted the religious leader and founder of Islam during an altercation with a lady in the community. He allegedly cursed the girl’s parents and prophet Muhammad after kicking and spilling the content of a bucket the lady was carrying.

Ruwa’s action was said to have infuriated residents who dragged him to the district head of the community, who later handed him over to the police.

He was said to have admitted twice that he insulted the Islamic leader before he was handed over to the police which detained him.

Ruwa, who is said to be from a Muslim background, was reportedly lynched when a mob subsequently invaded the police station and forcefully brought him out from detention.

“The people brought him out and started pelting him with stones and shouting, ‘Allahu Akbar!’ They kept stoning him till he died. The youth brought car tyres and put them on him and set him ablaze,” an eyewitness was quoted as saying by The Punch.

Efforts by THE WHISTLER to get further clarification proved abortive as the Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, did not pick several calls and texts put through to his phone by our correspondent.