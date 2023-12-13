Wunti Al-Khair Foundation Empowers Over 200 Youths With Entrepreneurial Skills

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Wunti Al-Khair Foundation has trained over 200 Nigerian youths with skills needed for a successful career in different fields through the foundation’s ‘Skills for Employability Program.’

The ‘Skills for Employability Program’ is an initiative aimed at driving the vision of the Founder and Chairman of the foundation, Bala Wunti, who wants to help Bauchi State youths tackle unemployment.

In a statement sent to THE WHISTLER, the foundation said that the event which held in Bauchi drew over 200 participants.

The event targeted final-year students, young graduates, and NYSC Corps members and featured six esteemed industry experts.

“The core objective of the program was to expose participants to entrepreneurial and employability skills, providing them with valuable insights to make them relevant in their professional industries,” the foundation said.

The programme had six insightful sessions which were designed to cover various aspects crucial to career advancement and success, the organisers said.

The first session, ‘Leadership and Networking for Career Advancement,’ was facilitated by Adewale Onagbesan, Team Lead for the Wunti Al-Khair Foundation.

Adewale spoke on the core principles of leadership, shedding light on strategies for harnessing networks to achieve career growth.

Motunrayo Alake, in the second session, addressed the vital topic, CV writing. Participants were guided through the intricacies of crafting effective CVs, learning about the various types and their relevance. The session also emphasized the dos and don’ts of CV review.

The third session was on ‘Volunteerism for Career Path’. The session was delivered by the Executive Director of Young Leaders Network, Seun Justin Onarinde.

Onarinde highlighted the advantages of volunteerism as a strategic path for career development, offering empirical examples to drive home the point.

A digital media and technology expert and Founder of Thrive Media Africa, Ahmad Yusuf, spearheaded the fourth session with the ‘Personal and Professional Branding.’

According to the statement, participants gained valuable insights into managing their digital footprints and maximizing digital opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Deborah Sarki, a successful entrepreneur, led the fifth session on developing an ‘Entrepreneurial Mindset.’ The entrepreneur shared her entrepreneurship journey and provided guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs on starting and running successful business ventures.

The sixth session which was on ‘Career Paths in Tech,’ was delivered by Senior Programs Lead for Enterprise and Employability Unit at the Wunti Al-Khair Foundation, Ango Mustapha.

Mustapha provided a comprehensive analysis of the tech industry, offering a helpful guide for navigating the ever-evolving landscape.

Also, a panel session was held to demystify myths about the enterprise and job market in Nigeria.

Panellists provided clarity on achieving success in various fields, dispelling misconceptions that may hinder the youth’s progress.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mohammed Basheer Bala-Wunti, who spoke at the event reiterating the core vision of the Founder and Chairman.

Basheer emphasised the Foundation’s commitment to “Seeing Bauchi State’s youth become employable and successful entrepreneurs, with a positive impact on poverty levels within the state.

“The Wunti Al-Khair Foundation envisions a future where the skills imparted will bear fruit, empowering the youth of Bauchi State for years to come. The foundation remains dedicated to fostering positive change and creating a more employable and prosperous community.”