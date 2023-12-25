BLOODY YULETIDE: Terrorists Kill 24 In Plateau

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than eight residents of the NTV community near Bokkos Local Government Area, LGA, of Plateau State were killed on Christmas Day.

The attack occurred barely 24 hours after 16 people were reportedly killed in the neighbouring Lisham Kwahasnat community, situated between the Mangu and Bokkos LGAs of the state.

Advertisement

The attacks in the past days took the death toll in the state to at least 24.

According to the spokesman for the military task force in the state, Captain Oya James, “There were loss of lives during the attack and troops had been deployed in the communities in the general areas.”

The perpetrators of the attacks were reported to have invaded the communities in large numbers, overpowering the local security personnel in the area.

The assailants were also reported to have razed houses, inciting tension in the area as residents scampered for safety.

Advertisement

Consequently, the state government directed the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book, while urging the residents to embrace peace as his administration intensifies efforts to address the challenges.