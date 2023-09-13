Boat Accidents: NIWA MD Moghalu Mourns Victims, Gives Safety Advice

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dr. George Moghalu, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, has advised Nigerians on water transportation safety.

Advertisement

He issued the advice while commiserating with victims of recent boat accidents in Gurin River, Fufore Local Government Area, Adamawa State, and Gbajibo River, in Mokwa Local Government Area, Niger State.

In an official statement from NIWA’s media office released on Wednesday, Moghalu extended his condolences to families of the victims and the injured individuals.

“The incident is more disheartening as some of the victims onboard were reportedly heading for farming activities,” Moghalu said.

Moghalu praised the heroic efforts of the first responders, local divers, and the police marine team at the accident site.

He expressed optimism that missing passengers of the overturned boats would be found.

Advertisement

“Transporters are advised to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations on the nation’s waterways. There is the need for the people in the riverine communities traveling by boats and canoes to use life jackets and avoid overcrowded boats,” he added.