NIMASA Boss Commends Supreme Court Ruling On Inland Waterways Jurisdictions

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh has commended the recent Supreme Court ruling, which reaffirms the authority of the Federal Government through the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to regulate activities in Nigerian Inland Waterways, as a mutually beneficial judgment.

Reacting through his official X handle, @JamohBashir, he highlighted that this verdict should resolve issues of ambiguity and eliminate multiple taxation.

Advertisement

He said state will no longer impose levies on investors, as this responsibility falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government, thereby enhancing the ease of conducting maritime business.

The NIMASA boss emphasized that this clarity will likely attract increased investment from both domestic and international sources.

Acknowledging the significance of the Supreme Court decision in supporting the Federal Government’s initiative to tap into the vast potential of the country’s over 10,000 kilometers of inland waters, Jamoh urged all stakeholders, especially State Governments, to embrace the judgement.

Collaborating with NIWA and NIMASA, he emphasized, would optimize Nigeria’s maritime potential for the collective benefit of its citizens.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court had ruled that the Federal Government has total control of all waterways in the country, including the right to levy and license operators in the sector.