Tinubu Appoints Justice Ministry’s Official As CEO Of Nigerian Shippers’ Council As Oyetola’s Man Named NIWA MD

President Bola Tinubu has appointed two new Chief Executive Officers to agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji has been appointed as the Managing Director / CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), while Pius Ukeyima Akutah was named the Executive Secretary / CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

Until his appointment, Akutah was the Principal State Counsel at the Central Authority Unit, International Cooperation in Criminal Matters, Federal Ministry of Justice.

On his part, Oyebamiji served as the Osun State Commissioner for Finance during the tenure of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola who is now serving as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s media adviser, who made the announcement on Tuesday, said the appointees were recommended for the positions by Oyetola.

Oyebamiji is a graduate of Banking and Finance and holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Business Administration.

Ngelale said Oyebamiji has over 28 years of industry experience before entering the public service while Akutah is a graduate of Law and holds a Master’s degree in Public International Law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

President Tinubu tasked them with faithfully implementing the policies and programmes of the Ministry to boost revenues and investments as part of his administration’s plans for the country’s Blue Economy.