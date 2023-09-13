Boat Mishaps: Fintiri Promises Life Jackets To Passengers

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa state, has revealed his government’s plan to provide life jackets to passengers of boats at crossing points in Adamawa.

Advertisement

The Governor made this promise at the palace of the District Head of Gurin, in Fufore Local Government Area, when he paid a visit to condole the community over the recent boat mishap that occurred at Gurin, claiming lives of farmers last week.

The mishap came barely 3 days after another similar accident occured at Njuwa River in Yola South, killing more than 10 people.

In the live video seen by THE WHISTLER, shared by the office of the SSA New Media Assistant to Adamawa State Governor, the governor was heard speaking in hausa, stating that getting the live jackets will reduce loss of lives when such incidents occur.

Fintiri has also ordered the enforcement of regulations on operations of inland waterways commercial transportation while calling on all relevant government agencies to swing into action with immediate effect to enforce the regulations across waterways in the state.

He also ordered traditional rulers and local government authorities to ensure strict compliance of the regulations and checkmate overload.

Advertisement

He further cautioned the people of the state to be careful while travelling on waterways when it is raining.

“You do not have to overload yourselves in the boat like sardines, what’s the essence of losing your lives in the process? Those that died in this process are already a loss to us all,” Fintiri said.

Governor Fintiri revealed the government’s plan to provide live jackets to passengers of boats at crossing points in Adamawa, saying such measures will reduce loss of lives when such incidents occur.