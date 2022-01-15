BORNO: 3 Killed, Houses Razed As Boko Haram Raids Village Near Chibok

No fewer than three persons have been reportedly killed following an attack in Kautikari village near Chibok town in Borno State.

The terrorists who invaded the town about 4 pm on Friday, came with five utility vehicles mounted with anti-aircraft guns.

They reportedly shot sporadically in the air without any resistance as many houses were razed in the process.

“They came on five vehicles to attack Kautikari village and started shooting all angles, three persons lost their lives and many houses were burnt down including a church and school,” a security personnel told Daily Trust.

The terrorists operated for about two hours moving from house to house in the village while residents fled to Chibok town for safety.

This incident came four days after the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBI) in Buratai village, Biu Local Government Area of the state.

No fewer than two civilians were killed, four vehicles burnt, the management of Army University had confirmed.

Also, on Thursday, terrorists had invaded the mobile training school in Limankara Gwoza LGA of the state and reportedly abducted police officers. But the management had refuted claims of any abduction, noting that its operatives had repelled the attack.