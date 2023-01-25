Breaking: Abia State PDP Governorship Candidate Ikonne Is Dead

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, has been confirmed dead.

Advertisement

Ikonne was said to have fallen ill after the PDP campaign flag-off in Umuahia on the November 24, 2022.

Ikonne’s death was confirmed in a statement signed by his son, Dr Uche Ikonne Chikezie, and shared on social media by the state’s Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, on Wednesday.

Ikonne was believed to be the annointed candidate of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The statement read in part:

“I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

Advertisement

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.

Prof. Ikonne was a former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu.