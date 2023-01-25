Senate Approves Ex-IGP Solomon Arase As Fifth PSC Chairperson

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate on Wednesday approved the appointment of the former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Ehigiator Arase as the fifth chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The approval followed the suggestion of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate on Tuesday, to appoint Arase, based on sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

The Senate approved Arase’s appointment after the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Senator Haliru Jika presented the report of a Committee on Police Affairs Confirmation on the floor of the Senate.

Jika moved that the Senate, receive and consider the report of the Committee which was seconded by Senator Gershom Bassey, representing the Cross River South district and other lawmakers.

Arase is expected to take over from his predecessor, Musiliu Smith who was appointed by Buhari in 2018. Smith, however, resigned in September 2022 over health grounds.

The PSC chairperson who hails from the Oredo local government council of Edo was born in Sapele, Delta state, on June 21, 1956.

He was enlisted in the police in 1981, one year after bagging a degree in political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Arase also has a Bachelor of law degree and master of law from the University of Benin and the University of Lagos respectively.

He attended the Nigerian Law school and was called to the bar in 2000. He also has a master’s degree in strategic studies from the University of Ibadan.