BREAKING: Fayemi, Akpabio, Amosun, Bankole Step Down For Tinubu At APC Convention

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and former governors Godswill Akpabio and Ibikunle Amosun of Akwa Ibom and Ogun States, have both stepped down for a frontline aspirant, Bola Tinubu, at the ongoing national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The three announced their decisions when called to address the APC delegates on why they were seeking the party’s presidential ticket.

Akpabio said he was stepping down for Tinubu, saying , “I want to step down for the next president of Nigeria.”

Speaking later after, Amosun said, “I want to follow the footstep as my brother has done,” referring to Godswill Akpabio who also stepped down for Tinubu.

“He’s no stranger to me. We have been around for a very long time. I asked all my supporters here to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Fayemi, on his part, said he was stepping down for Tinubu not as a favour but because he owed it a duty to the former Lagos governor.

Dimeji Bankole, a former House of Representatives Speaker, returned to the podium after his initial address to announce that he was stepping down for Tinubu as well.

