Breaking: APC National Convention: Youngest Aspirant, Nicholas Felix, Steps Down For Osinbajo

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark & Justina Simon

The youngest among the All Progressive Congress presidential aspirants, Nicholas Felix, has stepped down for Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the ongoing National Convention of the party at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The convention has been subjected to election as the party was unable to agree on consensus.

Felix announced his decision when he was called to address the delegates in five minutes like other aspirants.

He said he was stepping down for Osinabjo to continue the good work of President Muhammadu Buhari and to ensure the youths take control of leadership.

Earlier, five aspirants stepped down for another frontline aspirant, former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

