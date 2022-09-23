BREAKING: Ayu Threatened To Resign As National Chairman Of PDP If I Won Presidential Primary- Wike

By Isuma Mark

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, asked all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party to step down for the eventual winner, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike further alleged on Friday that Ayu threatened to resign if he (Wike) won the presidential primary election held in May.

The governor had stated on Thursday that he will release a bombshell to expose senior members of the party he described as “ill characters” so that Nigerians will know who they really are.

Speaking on Friday the governor accused Ayu of vested interest.

He said, “There was nothing Ayu didn’t do. Manipulation of delegates list.

“A whole national chairman threatened some of the presidential aspirants at that time that if Wike wins, he was going to resign.

“In fact, he was calling aspirants to withdraw for Atiku Abubakar.”

