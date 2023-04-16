BREAKING: Controversy Over INEC’s Declaration Of Binani As Adamawa Governor-elect 

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was mild drama on Sunday as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, made the declaration on Sunday after the supplementary election that was held on Saturday in a drama-filled announcement which was done under strange circumstances.

During the collation exercise monitored by THE WHISTLER, Yunusa walked into the collation centre on Sunday morning when collation was suspended on Saturday.

Without reading the scores secured by the various candidates, he announce that “APC Binani secured the highest number of votes and is hereby returned elected.”

He added, “You see, based on the results of the parties, the APC secured the highest votes. By that Aisha Binani is hereby declared as elected as governor of Adamawa State (while standing).”

But protest greeted Binani’s declaration as INEC was accused of declaring a winner in the election before the conclusion of the coalition.

Also, Binani’s declaration was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa instead of the returning officer for the election.