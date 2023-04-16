Breaking: INEC Rejects Declaration Of Binani As Adamawa Governor-Elect, Suspsends Collation Of Result

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has rejected the outcome of the Adamawa State governorship election held on Saturday.

INEC in a statement issued by Festus Okoye,

National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education shortly after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa made the declaration, the electoral umpire also suspended collation of the supplementary elections.

“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.

“Detailed statement to follow shortly,” INEC said.

THE WHISTLER reported that Yunusa had walked into the collation centre without declaring the votes secured by each candidate and announced Binani as the winner.