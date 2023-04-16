Wammakko Defeats Tambuwal’s Deputy To Win Sokoto North Senatorial Election

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Advertisement

Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District and former Governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress APC has outwitted the combined forces of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his Deputy, Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to win the Sokoto North Senatorial district election.

The election was held on Saturday following the crisis that dogged it on 25 February.

Wammakko fell out with Tambuwal after the governor switched camp to the PDP after winning his first term as governor.

Both camps made new political allies with Wammakko becoming a close political ally of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, after he fell out with Tambuwal due to political differences.

Tambuwal was regarded as the closest political ally of Wike from the Northern part of the country until the 2022 presidential primary election of the PDP where the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum stepped down for Atiku.

Advertisement

He refused all pleas to step down for Wike, who had planned to float a single ticket with him in 2019 and 2023 respectively.

Following the crisis which forced the suspension of the election in February, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, fixed April 15 for supplementary elections.

The PDP had lost the governorship election to the APC in February serving as a precursor of what to come.

And on Saturday, the APC emerged triumphant with the declaration of Wamakko as the winner of the Sokoto North Senatorial Election.

He polled 141,468 votes to defeat his closest rival Dan’Iya of the PDP, who garnered 118,445 votes.

Advertisement

Wamakko, was first elected Senator in 2015 and reelected in 2019.