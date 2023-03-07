BREAKING: Court To Rule On INEC’s Application To Stop Peter Obi From Inspecting Election Materials On Wednesday

The Presidential Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja has fixed Wednesday to rule on an application by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking to vary an earlier order granting Peter Obi of the Labour Party access to inspect materials used for the 2023 presidential election.

T. Inuwa SAN, counsel for INEC, urged the court to allow the commission reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS devices for the purpose of conducting the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

He urged the court to grant his prayers using their discretion and varying the order that gave Obi the permission to inspect INEC materials.

“We have just been served with the counter affidavit from Peter Obi.

“My lord, as far as we are concerned my lord, the counter affidavit has not done any serious damage to our application.

“Notwithstanding, we have demonstrated that my lords will exercise your discretion in granting our application,” Inuwa said.

Obi’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN opposed the INEC’s motion in open court, urging the court to dismiss the electoral umpire’s application.

But the panel asked the INEC lawyer which orders he wants varied.

Inuwa argued that the Electoral Act 2022 will be affected by all existing orders restraining INEC from making use of all election materials for the upcoming election.

“The one that relate to the issue of forensic examination of BVAS device,” Inuwa said.

“The ruling will be tomorrow, 10 am tomorrow,” the panel Court