BREAKING: Emefiele Gets Fresh Bail With Strict Conditions

A Lagos court on Friday granted bail to Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who is facing charges of abuse of office and fraud to the tune of $4.5bn and N2.8bn.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court granted Emefiele N50m bail with two sureties who must be employed, have three years of tax filings with the Lagos government, and be registered in the Lagos State Bail Management System.

The judge also approved bail for Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Isioma-Omoil, who is facing separate charges.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Emefiele on April 8 on 23 counts, including abuse of office, bribery, and fraud.

More details to follow…