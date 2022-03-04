BREAKING: First Batch Of Nigerians Who Fled Ukraine Arrive Abuja

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

The first batch of Nigerians stranded in the war-torn Ukraine has arrived in the country.

The citizens who were airlifted  from Romania arrived in Nigeria on Friday morning. 

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced their arrival in a tweet.

RELATED
Nigeria

‘The Governor Is Waiting For People To Die’–Motorists Raise Alarm Over Dangers Posed By Roadside…

“First batch of Nigerians from #Ukraine arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja from Romania at 7:10 am.”

In the photos she tweeted, some of the returnees are seen disembarking from an aircraft belonging to Max Air.

Dabiri-Erewa had earlier announced on her Instagram  page that about 450 stranded Nigerians were  on their way to Abuja.

You might also like

‘The Governor Is Waiting For People To Die’–Motorists Raise Alarm…

BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Sonny Echono As TETFUND Executive Secretary 

Hospital Ambulance Carrying Emergency Patient Trapped In Abuja Fuel Queue

We Arrested 36 Terrorists, 388 Criminals In 2 Months – IGP

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.