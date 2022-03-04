BREAKING: First Batch Of Nigerians Who Fled Ukraine Arrive Abuja

The first batch of Nigerians stranded in the war-torn Ukraine has arrived in the country.

The citizens who were airlifted from Romania arrived in Nigeria on Friday morning.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced their arrival in a tweet.

“First batch of Nigerians from #Ukraine arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja from Romania at 7:10 am.”

In the photos she tweeted, some of the returnees are seen disembarking from an aircraft belonging to Max Air.

Dabiri-Erewa had earlier announced on her Instagram page that about 450 stranded Nigerians were on their way to Abuja.