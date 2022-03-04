Islamic Organisation Lauds Buhari’s $1 Million Donation To Afghanistan

The Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for donating $1 million to Afghanistan to help cushion the effect of the country’s humanitarian crisis.

The crisis resulted from the Taliban’s recent takeover of the country after the United States Government withdrew its troops from the Central Asia country.

Buhari’s donation to Afghanistan, officially the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, was announced in a statement by the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha.

“The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has commended with appreciation the generous donation of one million dollars made by the Republic of Nigeria to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan.”

“This donation comes in time to add a new momentum to OIC’s efforts to contribute to easing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and to help in catering for the needs of millions of Afghan people, including women and children.

“OIC remains committed to the noble cause of supporting the Afghan people and will spare no effort in implementing to the full the special resolution on Afghanistan issued by the last extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in December 2021 in Islamabad, Republic of Pakistan.

“The OIC appeals to all Member States, stakeholders and partners to come on board and make contributions to the humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan through the bank account reserved for this fund within the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB),” said Taha.

Nigeria’s membership of the OIC had been a subject of debate, with some people describing it as unconstitutional.

The OIC consists of about 50 countries such as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and Nigeria became its member in 1986 under the military regime of former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamusi Babangida (IBB).

Last year, a human rights lawyer, Malcom Omirhobo, had filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking the declaration of the country’s membership of the OIC as illegal.

Omirhobo had prayed the court to decide whether by the interpretation of the provisions of Sections 1(1), 10 and 42(1)(a)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, it is constitutional for the Federal Government to appropriate public funds and/or the commonwealth of Nigerians to fund her membership of the OIC or support any of its activity in any capacity.