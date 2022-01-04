BREAKING: Heavy Security Around Govt House As Uzodimma Names Sponsors Of Insecurity

There is palpable tension in Imo State as the Imo state governor, Mr Hope Uzodimma, is expected to reveal sponsors of insecurity in the state today, Tuesday.

Stakeholders have started arriving at the venue in Owerri to listen to the names the governor will call as people behind series of kidnapping and killing across the state.

Uzodimma had promised late last year to name the sponsors on Tuesday (today).



The Sam Mbakwe Executive chamber in the government house in Owerri, the venue of the sitting, has been cordoned off by heavily armed security agents as stakeholders have begun to arrive.

Some of the dignitaries who have arrived the venue of the sitting are the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, the former Senator who represented Imo North senatorial district, Matthew Nwagwu, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Hussani Rabiu, former minister of Information, Walter Ofonagoro, speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, former deputy governor, Jude Agbaso.

Also present are the former Imo state House of Assembly, Speakers and Deputies, former and present members of the Imo state house of assemblies among others.

Details later…