BREAKING: ICPC Commences Investigation Into Job Racketeering In MDAs

By Munyal Manunyi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday, has announced that it has commenced investigations into allegations of job racketeering involving some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

The announcement was made by Azuka Ogugua, the spokesperson of the ICPC.

“ICPC has commenced investigation into petitions received from Premium Times and Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Ad-Hoc Committee on the Investigation of Job Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), over bribery allegations against the probe panel.”

