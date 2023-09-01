Terrorists Now Abducting For Ransom – COAS

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Friday said that terrorist groups in the North West and North East are reverting to kidnapping for ransom.

The Army chief, quoted in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu described the development as a new trend by the non-state actors.

The statement noted the COAS was

speaking to the operational troops in Maiduguri, Borno State where he “lauded the troops for the operational successes so far achieved.”

The statement further said Lagbaja observed that new trends have been noticed in the activities of the terrorists, adding that they are now reverting to abduction for ransom, pillaging for logistics, and attacking civilians with Improvised Explosive Devices.

He assured that Combat enablers will be provided to support ongoing operations to further ensure more pronounced stability in the region.

“We will continue to bring you updates as the COAS continues his operational tour of the North East Theatre of Operations,” Onyema said.

Onyema further said the COAS is scheduled to assess the operations by troops of Operation Hadin Kai to ensure that tranquillity is restored to the state.

On Thursday, the COAS while receiving the Under Secretary General of, United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkon likened the operations of bandits to terrorists operating in Northern Nigeria.

The COAS further sought the support of the UN to build Nigeria’s capacity to detect, investigate, and prosecute terrorism-related offences.