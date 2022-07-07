BREAKING: ‘I’m 21-Year-Old’ — Ekweremadu’s Kidney Donor Makes U-Turn

David Ukpo, the alleged kidney donor to Miss Sonia Ekweremadu, daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has reportedly retracted his earlier claim that he is 15 years old.

Ukpo, as reported by Arise TV, admitted that he is 21-year-old thereby confirming the Ekweremadus’ claim that the young man is not a minor.

He was said to have earlier told the UK authorities that he was 15 years and was allegedly unaware that he was being taken to the country to donate his kidney to Ekweremadu’s daughter.

The London Metropolitan Police had arrested and detained the lawmaker and his wife on allegations that they trafficked a minor to the UK to have his organ harvested.

Senator Ekweremadu, alongside his wife, appeared before the West Minister Magistrates Court for the continuation of their trial for “organ harvesting” on Thursday, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The court ruled that Ukpo is not a minor after listening argument made by counsel to the Ekweremadus.

The development is coming after Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to submit Ukpo’s bio-data to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for onward transmission to the West Minister Magistrates Court.