BREAKING: Boris Johnson Resigns, Says No One Is Indispensable

Wondrous Nnaemeka
Boris Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday at Downing Street UK, saying that no one was indispensable.

“It is clear that there should be a new leader,” Johnson said, while urging millions of people that voted for him in 2019 to keep unleashing the potential of the UK to make it the most prosperous nation in Europe.

“No one is remotely indispensable. I want you to know how sad I am to give up the best job in the world,” he said, adding that he will continue to give his best until a new prime minister is in place.

