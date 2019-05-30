Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has commenced the demolition of monuments erected by the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

The demolition is the first action of Ihedioha as governor.

Ihedioha was sworn-in yesterday, Wednesday as the sixth Executive governor of the state.

According to reports, one of the many tourist attractions, the Akachi Tower which was built by Okorocha is being demolished as at the time of filing this report.

It was built on a reclaimed dumpsite that was abandoned by previous administrations.

The demolition exercise was supervised by soldiers who barred journalists from covering the exercise.

It will be recalled that the Akachi monument was one of the structures commissioned by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo barely one week ago.

The monument, a massive tower with the symbol of a hand on the Zenith, representing the hand of God, sits on an expansive plot of land, reserved for religious purposes.

There are fears that the new governor will also demolish other monuments in Owerri, the state capital, especially the famous statues.