Breaking: Irate Youths ‘ Kill’ Four Fulani Men In Oyo Community, Protest

There is protest going on at Ayete, the headquarters of Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State as youths in the area allegedly Intercepted some Fulani men with guns.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the four Fulani men were travelling in a vehicle when some youths stopped them following a tip-off.

The vehicle was said to have been searched and arms and ammunition found hidden in a bag.

The discovery was said to have attracted more youths who descended on the four Fulani men and the driver of the vehicle–a Yoruba man.

A farmer in Ayete told our correspondent that the youths were angry because suspected herdsmen killed a youth in a village near Ayete just two days ago, apart from the one killed four days before.

He said, ” The four Fulani men were beaten to death. I don’t think they can survive. The Yoruba driver was also beaten and I doubt if he can survive.

“The people are angry because of the Incessant killings. We just buried a youth two days ago. He was killed by hersdmen.”

The Convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Mr Oladiran Oladokun, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

He said, “A vehicle carrying Fulani men with weapons was set ablaze by angry youths of Ayete.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, was yet to answer calls by our correspondent and the messages sent to him.