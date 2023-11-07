BREAKING: NLC Orders Total Shutdown Of Imo After Assault On President Ajaero

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have revealed they will be embarking on a nationwide strike following the assault of the NLC president Joe Ajaero.

This decision was arrived at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC Secretary General, and Festus Osifo, TUC President at the Labour House on Tuesday in Abuja.

Announcing the strike, Osifo said, “From midnight today a national action that will zero in all sectors in Imo State begins.

“These actions are not limited in any form.

“There will be a nationwide strike effective Tuesday, November 14 2023.”

Also, the vice president of NLC, Adewale Adeyanju, confirmed the strike, saying there is no better time for the unions to show our unity than now.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Ajaero accused the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and the former Commissioner of Police Imo State Ahmed Barde of assault and kidnap.

Following the assault of Ajaero on November 1 in Owerri, the union listed conditions that must be met on or before November 8 2023, by the federal government before the strike will be averted.

The conditions, according to the Labour unions, include, “The commissioner of police in Imo State CP Ahmed Barde should not only be investigated but should be removed over his unprofessional behaviour immediately.

“The area commander of the Nigeria Police Force and all other officers in Owerri, through whom the police commissioner supervise the brutalization and humiliation of President Ajaero and all other worker be relieved of his office and stripped of his commission.

“Mr Nwaneri Chinasa, adviser on special duty who supervised the terror of workers and brutality meted to the NLC president to be arrested immediately and prosecuted for his crime against the NLC and workers.

“We demand an immediate and unbiased thorough professional medical examination of comrade Ajaero in light of the physical and psychological injuries inflicted on him.

“Other workers and journalists subjected to inhuman treatment by hope Uzodimma group be treated by the state and all the properties lost be restored immediately.”

THE WHISTLER reports that out of the six demands of the Labour Union, only the removal of the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Barde has been implemented.