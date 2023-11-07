BREAKING: PDP Loses As Appeal Court Affirms Labour Minister Lalong Senator-Elect For Plateau South

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, as the Senator-elect representing Plateau South.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Senator Napoleon Bali of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the poll.

But the National Assembly and State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos had on September 11 declared Simon Lalong, as the Senator-elect representing Plateau South, while sacking Napoleon Bali of the People’s Democratic Party for emerging from a fraudulent primary electoral process.

Lalong, a former governor of Plateau state was before the election victory at the Tribunal appointed as Labour minister by President Bola Tinubu.

In sacking Napoleon, the Tribunal had faulted PDP’s failure to obey a Jos High Court order which directed the party to mandatorily conduct ward congresses.

The All Progressives Congress under whose platform Lalong contested, had contended that PDP primary poll was flawed.

The tribunal agreed with the APC legal team and subsequently affirmed Lalong senator.

Lalong had since commenced duties in Abuja as minister.

But the PDP Candidate appealed to the appellate court.

On Tuesday, the three-man panel of the court led by Justice Williams Daudu held that the findings of the lower Tribunal were positive.

The judge held that the 1999 Constitution states that all authorities and persons are expected to comply with orders and judgements of a court but the PDP failed to hold valid congress.

“The sole issue is resolved against the appellant.

“This appeal is hereby dismissed. The judgement of the Tribunal is hereby affirmed,” Justice Williams held.