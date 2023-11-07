Funke Akindele Moves On From Ex-Husband JJC Skillz With New Company Launch

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Funke Akindele, a Nigerian actress and filmmaker, on Tuesday unveiled a new company called ‘The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN)’.

This comes about 15 months after the dissolution of her previous company, Sceneone Productions Limited, which she co-owned with her ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, otherwise known as JJC Skillz.

Advertisement

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the dissolved company was registered in the UK on August 16, 2016, three months after they got married in London in May 2016.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s dissolved company was registered in the UK on August 16, 2016.

After their divorce was announced in June 2022, Akindele and JJC Skillz initiated the dissolution of Sceneone Productions Limited.

Our checks with the UK Companies House revealed that they first filed for dissolution on May 31, 2022, and subsequently applied for voluntary strike-off on August 9, 2022, and the company was officially dissolved on August 16, 2022.

Advertisement

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz dissolved ‘Sceneone Production Limited on August 9, 2022

Announcing her new company, Akindele took to her official X page to introduce her latest venture ‘The Funke Akindele Network’ (FAAN) to potential clients.

Akindele also expresses her gratitude for the support she has received throughout her journey.

The actress wrote, “I’m thrilled to officially introduce The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), my newest love and the powerhouse behind “Battle on Bukka Street” and our upcoming project, “A Tribe Called Judah.” FAAN represents a 360-degree approach to filmmaking and production, as well as providing PR solutions for films.

“I’m forever grateful for the unwavering love and support I’ve received at every twist and turn of this journey. FAAN stands today as a testament to the collective strength of all of you who have stood with me, championing my vision not just to tell our stories but to own and empower our narrative truly.

Advertisement

“Our second project, ‘A tribe Called Judah’ will be hitting the cinemas on the 15th of December, and I cannot wait for you to see all of the magic we have made.”

I’m thrilled to officially introduce The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), my newest love and the powerhouse behind “Battle on Bukka Street” and our upcoming project, “A Tribe Called Judah.” FAAN represents a 360-degree approach to filmmaking and production, as well as providing PR… pic.twitter.com/pT1mawt0YK — Funke Akindele (@funkeakindele) November 7, 2023

JJC Skillz confirmed in June 2022 that his six-year marriage with Akindele had ended after several rumours of their separation.

“Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared many things and have created two beautiful children.

“The last two years have been tough for us. I have tried my best to fix things, but I believe it is beyond repair. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and, apart from AMVCA, have not been able to get Funke to sit down amicably to discuss the future of our relationship.”

“I’m making this announcement, so the public knows we are both pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed, such as the custody and well-being of our children, which is paramount, and business interests that need to be disentangled, but I do not doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other,” he wrote.