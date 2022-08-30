BREAKING: Oil Theft: NNPC, Security Agencies Recover 35.8 Million Litres Of Crude Oil, 22 Million Litres Of Diesel From Criminals

158 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Over 122 Suspects Arrested



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd in collaboration with security agencies has recorded huge success in the fight against crude oil theft with the recovery of 22 million litres of stolen crude.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mr. Mele Kyari said this on Tuesday in Abuja during a media briefing held at the State House in Abuja.

Kyari said that working with security agencies, over 22 million litres of Diesel 0.15 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, and 0.76 million litres of kerosene have also been recovered from criminals.

He also said that about 112 suspects have been arrested while 11 vehicles, 30-speed boats, 179 wooden boats, 37 trucks have been seized and destroyed.

Other items recovered according to him are 959 metal tanks, 737 ovens, 452 dugout pits, 342 reservoirs and 355 cooking pots have been destroyed.

The GCEO also added that 207 pumping machines, 12 welding machines, six power generators, and two drilling machines were recovered from crude oil thieves.

The theft of crude oil had been frustrating the efforts of the government in attracting fresh investments into the oil and gas industry through the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Earlier this month, the NNPC launched an App and urged Nigerians to report all incidences of crude oil theft, adding that such alarm will not go unrewarded.

Nigeria is losing 400,000 barrels per day to crude theft, the Minister of State Petroleum, Timipre Sylva said on Tuesday.

Within a three months period covering January 1 and March 31 this year, Nigeria lost a whopping amount of $1bn revenue to crude oil theft.

Four months ago, the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva the Chief of Defence Staff Lucky Irabo, and the NNPC LTD Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, visited the Niger Delta for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage done by vandals.

Just last month, Kyari, the European Union Delegation, top officials of the NNPC Ltd as well as representatives of security agencies again visited the Niger Delta Creeks to assess the ongoing fight against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, and vandalism of oil and gas installations.

Three days ago, Sylva, Irabor; Kyari, and other top officials of government visited the Governors of Imo, Bayelsa, and Delta States to get their support in tackling crude oil theft.

These visits underscore the efforts of the government to find a lasting solution to the issue of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.