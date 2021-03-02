BREAKING: Ortom, Bala Mohammed Make Peace…Hug Each Other In Rivers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, have made peace after weeks of exchanging words over the recent eviction notices issued to Fulani in the South Western region of the country.

THE WHISTER gathered that the duo settled their differences after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State intervened in the matter.

Photos obtained by this website showed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors embracing each other inside the Rivers State Government House after making peace.

The Bauchi governor had accused Ortom of allegedly starting a wave of anti-Fulani sentiment by signing a law banning open grazing in his state.

More details to follow…