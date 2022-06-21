BREAKING: Osinachi’s Children To Testify In Court Under Shield

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on Tuesday , directed that children of Mr Peter and late Osinachi Nwachukwu will testify before their father wearing a blindfold and in a shield.

They are to testify in the alleged homicide and domestic violence related case against their father Peter Nwachukwu,

The order is pursuant to Section 2 (1), 160 of the Child Rights Act which recommends testimony under shield for persons under 18.

The prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana, had urged the court to protect the children by blindfolding them and putting them in shield while they testified in court and in the presence of their father.

She further asked that everyone not part of the trial should be out in line with the Child Rights Act.

She said: “The first application is predicated on the provisions of Section 156 and 158 of the Child Rights Act, we hereby apply that all the other persons in this court that do not fall under the category under the law should vacate this court room in the interest of the children who are our witnesses for today.

“Our second application is predicated on Section 209 of the Evidence Act and Section 169 of the Child Rights Act, we are applying that the persons who are under 18 should give unsworn evidence.

“Our third oral application is based on Section 2 (1) of the Child Rights Act, we hereby apply that the child witnesses be brought into the court with a blindfold and be shielded with a screen, in the cause of given witness.”

She announced that she had three witnesses for today (Tuesday) , one adult and two persons under 18.

On his part, Defense counsel, A. I. Aliyu, said he would not object to it.

Justice N.K Nwosu-Iheme granted the application sought by the prosecution for the best interest of the children.

“Having considered the application,I hereby ordered that parties to the case, parents or guidance should observe the testimony, therefore all other members of the public and the press shall be outside.

“The children shall be blindfolded and shielded while given their testimony,” she said.

Recall that on Monday, when the trial began, Osinachi’s mother, Caroline Madu had accused Peter of maltreating his daughter.

She had called for justice against him.