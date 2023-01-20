Breaking: Osun Amotekun In Crisis As Commander Resigns

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The field commander of Osun Security Network codenamed Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, has resigned his appointment.

Amitolu, who was appointed under the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on April 24th 2020, resigned barely two years after he was named.

The Amotekun commander in a letter of resignation obtained by THE WHISTLER on Friday dated January 20th, 2023 fingered conspiracy of his boss who are military superiors.

The letter which was address to the Secretary to the State Government, read in part, “I, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, hereby tender my resignation as the Field Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency & Amotekun Corps today, Friday, 20th January 2023.

“As a man of conscience and the eternal grace of Almighty Allah, I give thanks to God for giving me the strength to carry the responsibility of the agency from day one of my appointment as pioneer Director General and the first head of Amotekun in Osun State.”

He commended Oyetola, for the confidence reposed in him to contribute his quota to the security development of Osun State.

He noted that, “Let it be on record that I served my state courageously, impartially, and diligently, despite operational challenges thrown up by the enemy within the top hierarchy of the Corp due to military intrigues, vainglory and egoism, I never give an excuse and I know posterity will be kind to our contribution.

“I thank the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, the Chief Judge of Osun State, the judges of the High Court, the Osun State Director of DSS, Osun Police Command especially the CP and DCP Oluwasegun of Criminal Investigation Department and all other stakeholders who contributed to the success story of Amotekun Corps and by extension the field operations of the corps. It is an honor for me to work with you all in fighting insecurity in Osun state.

“As a man of record, attached with this letter of resignation are selected cases and operations executed by the Corps under my leadership. Furthermore all properties, including operational vehicles in my custody is hereby Annexure and attached to this letter and shall be handed over to the Board Chairman of Amotekun, Brigadier General Ademola Aderibigbe (Rtd).”