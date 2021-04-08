BREAKING: Police Officers ‘Kidnapped’ As Gunmen Attack Another Imo Station

43 SHARES Share Tweet

In what seems like an endless onslaught on government institutions in Imo, unknown gunmen have attacked another divisional police headquarters in Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Thursday.

At least two police officers are feared kidnapped in the third attack on police stations in Imo in the last one week.

Confirming the incidence in a terse text message sent to our correspondent on Thursday, the Imo State police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, said: ‘’Mbieri divisional police headquarters was attacked but was successfully repelled.”

He added that two officers where injured but were currently receiving treatment.

Ikeokwu did not confirm whether or not officers were kidnapped, but some residents told our correspondent that the assailants abducted two officers on duty during the attack.