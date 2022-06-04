BREAKING: Relief For Tinubu As Buhari Backs Rotation Of Power To South

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, reportedly yielded to calls for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone its presidential ticket to the southern region.

Buhari finally agreed to the calls at a meeting he held with governors elected on the APC platform at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

THE WHISTLER reports that the development may bring relief to the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the zoning of the APC presidential ticket to the southern region will increase his chances of emerging as the party’s 2023 presidential flagbearer.

Tinubu had earlier protested alleged plans to scheme him out of the APC presidential ticket race.

More details to follow…