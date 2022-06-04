BREAKING: Buhari Drops Bid To Pick Successor, Asks APC Presidential Aspirants To Reach Consensus On ‘Formidable Candidate’

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu

President Muhammadu Buhari has withdrawn his earlier appeal to governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow him to pick the 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling party.

This comes as President Buhari, at a meeting with the party’s 2023 presidential hopefuls, asked the aspirants to consult within themselves and reach a consensus on “a formidable candidate” to fly the party’s ticket in the next presidential election.

“Without prejudice to your qualifications, I urge all of you to hold consultations amongst yourselves and with the party, with a view to building a consensus in a manner that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants, bring up a formidable candidate and scale down the anxiety of party members,” Buhari told the APC presidential aspirants during the meeting held on Saturday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

