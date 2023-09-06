BREAKING: ‘Struggle Continues’ — Atiku Heads To Supreme Court Despite Tinubu’s Appeal To Accept Tribunal’s Verdict

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The People’s Democratic Party flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, says he will appeal the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja had said Atiku failed to prove his petition against President Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a unanimous decision, the PEPC dismissed Atiku’s petition for lack of merit.

Speaking to the press, Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche SAN, said he has received instructions from his client to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“The judgment has been delivered but we have not received justice. Luckily, the law has given us leverage to go on appeal to the Supreme Court.

“We have instructions from our clients to go to the Supreme Court,” he said, adding “the struggle continues.”

Advertisement

He disagreed with the PEPC’s position on electronic transmission of results.