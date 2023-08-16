BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Self Petroleum Minister, Wike Gets FCT As President Unveils Cabinet

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the portfolios for his ministerial nominees today. The announcement comes after weeks of anticipation and rigorous evaluations of the nominees’ qualifications and expertise.
Notable among the appointments is that of the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was unveiled as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory.
Also, President Tinubu appointed retained the position of Minister of Petroleum Resources.
Other portfolios revealed are:
Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tuani,
Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun
Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji
Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu
Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
Minister of Works, David Umahi
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike