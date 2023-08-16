Coup: ECOWAS Reacts To Killing Of Niger Republic Soldiers By Terrorists

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has condemned the terrorist attack that took the lives of about 17 Nigerien solders while also calling on the country’s coup leaders to return to democracy.

The junta, in a press release on Tuesday, said 17 Soldiers died during an ambush while about 100 terrorists were killed.

ECOWAS, in a statement on Wednesday, maintained that the country has become fragile after the junta ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The West African bloc leveraged on the sad development to warn the coup plotters on the need comply with its directive by restoring Constitutional order.

The statement reads, “ECOWAS has learnt with sadness various attacks by armed groups in the Republic of Niger that have led to the death of several Nigerien soldiers.

“ECOWAS condemns these attacks and conveys its deepest condolences to the

people of Niger and the families of the soldiers who have lost their lives.

“ECOWAS calls on the CNSP-military leadership in Niger to restore

constitutional order in order to focus on the security of the country that has become increasingly fragile since the attempted coup d’etat against the democratically elected President, H.E. Mohamed Bazoum.”

Nevertheless , the junta has remained defiant on the calls for return of democracy by ECOWAS and other international partners.

The United States and Russia have shown special interest in developments in Niger.

While Russia wants peaceful resolution, US is backing all the directives from ECOWAS including possible use of force.

The West African bloc has already placed soldiers in members states to be on standby.