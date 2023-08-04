BREAKING: Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Military Intervention In Niger

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
The-Whistler-NG-Breaking-News

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate on Friday seeking support for Nigeria’s military intervention in Niger.

Advertisement

The letter was read at plenary by the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

The president also demanded a total blockade of the sea and air routes to the country following the military coup.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

PHOTOS: Coup Leaders Receive Tinubu’s Delegation In Niger Republic

Nigeria Politics

At APC Meeting, Tinubu Sends Telling Message To Atiku, Obi

Recall the military overthrew the democratically elected government in Niger Republic a few weeks ago.

It also seized assets of all political exposed and senior persons of the government of Niger in the country based on the ECOWAS resolution.

Details soon…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement