BREAKING: Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Military Intervention In Niger

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate on Friday seeking support for Nigeria’s military intervention in Niger.

The letter was read at plenary by the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

The president also demanded a total blockade of the sea and air routes to the country following the military coup.

Recall the military overthrew the democratically elected government in Niger Republic a few weeks ago.

It also seized assets of all political exposed and senior persons of the government of Niger in the country based on the ECOWAS resolution.

