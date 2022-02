The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu-Gusau, has been impeached by the state’s House of Assembly.

The House had been investigating Aliyu-Gusau for alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

His impeachment came months after he parted ways with Governor Matatwalle over his alleged refusal to defect with the governor to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

More to follow…