‘Brilliant Scholar, Excellent Engineer, Disciplined Politician’ – Speaker Abbas Mourns Ogbonnaya Onu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has mourned the death Chief Ogbonnaya Onu describing him as a brilliant scholar, excellent engineer, disciplined politician and an elder statesman, whose passion for democracy and good governance are immeasurable.

Speaker Abbas, in his condolence message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi recalled Chief Onu as the national chairman of the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP)

“Chief Onu who was the first civilian governor of Abia State worked with leaders of other progressive legacy political parties to form the APC, with the aim of changing the country for the better.”

Abbas who expressed sadness over the passing of Chief Onu commiserated with the Onu family while praying for his eternal rest.

“My condolences goes to the family of Late Chief Ogbonnya Onu ,the people and governments of Ebonyi and Abia States, while praying to God to grant him eternal rest.”