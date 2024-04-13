Channels Television Reporter Regains Freedom 24 Hours After Abduction

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nneoma BENSON

A reporter with Channels Television, Joshua Rogers abducted close to his residence in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor area of Port Harcourt has regained his freedom.

The Television station in a terse statement confirmed his release.

The statement read: “Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted last night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been freed.

“We thank our viewers and all those who expressed concern over the unfortunate incident.”

Rogers’ colleagues also confirmed his release to the press, noting that he regained his freedom on Friday night.

THE WHISTLER reported that Rogers was abducted at about 9 pm on Thursday after filing a report from an assignment he earlier attended in the state’s government house.

Rogers was driving an official Channels Television branded car when the hoodlums accosted, pointed a gun at him and took him away in the same vehicle.

According to reports, the kidnappers had contacted his wife, demanding N30million ransom for his release. It is, however, uncertain if he was released unconditionally.

The International Press Centre for the Safety and Protection of Journalists while calling for Rogers’ release on Friday, said, “The spate of insecurity in the country should be of serious concern to all adding that it is very disturbing that journalists and media practitioners have also become easy targets.”