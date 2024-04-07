Budget Padding: Akpabio Sued Over Failure To Reinstate Ningi

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio, has been sued over failure to reinstate Senator Abdul Ningi who was suspended in March for three months for alleging that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

Akpabio is sued for himself and on behalf of all members of Nigeria’s Senate.

The suit was filed against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Recall that SERAP had in March given the Senate President seven days ultimatum to recall Ningi and refer the allegations to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/452/2024 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Akpabio to refer the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution of suspected perpetrators.

The organisation is also seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel the Senate President to immediately take steps to ensure the reinstatement of Ningi.

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare and Mrs Adelanke Aremo, read in part: “It is in the public interest and the interest of justice to grant this application. No whistleblower should ever be penalised simply for making a public interest disclosure.

“Directing Mr Akpabio to refer the allegations to appropriate anticorruption agencies would help to address the lingering problem of budget padding and corruption in the implementation of constituency projects.

“Directing Mr Akpabio to refer the allegations to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would also ensure probity and accountability in the budget process.

“Investigating and prosecuting the allegations of budget padding and corruption would end the impunity of perpetrators. It would build trust in democratic institutions with the ultimate aim of strengthening the rule of law.”

“Senator Ningi is a whistleblower, who is protected under article 33 of the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party. Senator Ningi is a whistleblower because of his public interest disclosures on alleged budget padding and corruption in the Senate in the context of carrying out his work as Senator.”