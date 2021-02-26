Buhari Appointees Linked To N146Billion Dubai Properties

31 SHARES Share Tweet

At least three top officials who served in the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari have been listed among owners of properties worth N146 billion in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Data provided by the Centre for Advanced Defense Studies, a non-governmental organisation in the United States, showed that the immediate past chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and former board chairman of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Aliyu Dikko Andulrahman, own different luxury properties in the city.

The trio, who served in the Buhari administration, are among 800 prominent and politically exposed Nigerians who have bought properties in the Middle East country, the data exclusively obtained by ICIR revealed.

Dubai, which sits on the Persian Gulf coast of the UAE, is known for its luxury lifestyle and ultramodern architecture. The world’s fourth most-visited city boasts a rich and modern collection of architectural buildings.

Other prominent Nigerians listed among the Dubai property owners are the late Sultan of Sokoto, Ahmed Ibrahim Dasuki, former Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mbu Joseph Mbu, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun, and embattled former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olisah Metu.

Others are former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka and his wife, Chidinma Chidoka, amongst others.

Fowler, who was kicked out as FIRS chairman after serving a four-year term in 2019, is said to own three apartments at Ocean Heights.

After his removal as FIRS boss, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested and grilled him over his role in an alleged N100 billion tax evasion involving Alpha Beta.

Buratai, on his part, is said to owns two apartments at the Wyndham Hotel, while Dikko reportedly owns three flats at DAMAC Suburbia apartments in Dubai