Buhari Appoints Muhammed Abdullahi As Minister of Environment

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
MOHAMMED_HASSAN_ABDULLAHI (1)
Mohammed Abdullahi, new Minister of Environment.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed Abdullahi as the new Minister of Environment, with effect from 6 April 2022.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

RELATED
Education

Senate Passes Bill To Establish Federal University In Buhari’s Hometown 

Until his appointment, Abdullahi was the Honourable Minister of State for Science, Technology, and Innovation.

According to Mustapha, the President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.

You might also like

Sacked Abuja Imam Who Criticized Buhari To Start Leading Prayers In Another Mosque

JUST IN: Suspended Abuja Imam Who Criticized Buhari Reacts As NGO Vows To Back Cleric

Be United For Success in 2023 – Buhari Urges APC Leaders

Emergency Meetings: Buhari Summons Gov Uzodimma, Power Minister, Economic Adviser

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.