Buhari Appoints Muhammed Abdullahi As Minister of Environment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed Abdullahi as the new Minister of Environment, with effect from 6 April 2022.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Until his appointment, Abdullahi was the Honourable Minister of State for Science, Technology, and Innovation.

According to Mustapha, the President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.