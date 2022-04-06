VIDEO: Terrorists Pose With Bank of Agric MD Before Releasing Him ‘In Spirit Of Ramadan’

By Tayo Olu
BOA-MD-Alwan-Hassan-With-Terrorists
Bank of Agric MD Alwan Hassan flanked by terrorists who kidnapped him.

The Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Alwan Hassan, has been released by terrorists about nine days after his abduction.

Hassan was among the passengers kidnapped after terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 8, 2022.

In a video circulating on social media, the terrorists who spoke in Hausa language said they decided to have mercy on the BOA MD in the spirit of the Ramadan season and his age. Watch the video HERE.

Hassan, who was flanked by the heavily armed terrorists, also confirmed that the terrorists were releasing him on compassionate grounds.

Nigeria

Kaduna Train Attack: Mass Resignation May Hit Railway Corporation

Meanwhile, THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the terrorists are demanding N50 million to release the Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (FCTUBEB), Dr. Sule Alhassan, who was also kidnapped on the train.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Railway Corporation had said that out of 362 passengers who boarded the train, only 191 persons were confirmed safe while 163 travelers and seven crew members were still missing.

“46 phone numbers on the manifest are still either switched off or not reachable since Tuesday morning. 33 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing but still no response from the other end.

“62 phone numbers on the manifest when called response non-existent. 22 persons are reported missing by their relatives. Eight persons confirmed dead,” NRC’s Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, said in a statement on Tuesday.

