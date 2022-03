President Muhammadu Buhari has just arrived Eagle Square, venue of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

After delays, it appears the convention will now fully kick off with his arrival.

The convention took off on a rocky note with tear gas, stealing of phones, beating of thugs and police arrest following stampede.

Buhari who donned a sky blue native attire walked straight to the VIP section of the convention centre.